Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.22% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. 72,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,735. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $632.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

