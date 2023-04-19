Avalanche Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $341.69 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $19.72 or 0.00067251 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.44 billion and approximately $341.69 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00040718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021862 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,683,578 coins and its circulating supply is 326,620,858 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

