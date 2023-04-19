AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $201.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $173.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.18 and a 200 day moving average of $170.23. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $258.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

