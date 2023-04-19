Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 254.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,203,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $58.42.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

