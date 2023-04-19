Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.96. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 569,662 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $110.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
