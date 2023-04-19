Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.96. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 569,662 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $110.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209,306 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

