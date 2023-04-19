Avis Budget Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $28.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.89 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.08 earnings per share.

CAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

CAR stock opened at $178.20 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $327.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 160.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

