AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.24

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 64050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AXA from €32.00 ($34.78) to €34.00 ($36.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.