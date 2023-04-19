AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.24

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 64050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AXA from €32.00 ($34.78) to €34.00 ($36.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
AXA Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55.
About AXA
AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.
