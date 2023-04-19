AZZ (AZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ Trading Up 0.4 %

AZZ stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. AZZ has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is -64.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AZZ by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in AZZ by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.