AZZ (AZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AZZ Trading Up 0.4 %
AZZ stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. AZZ has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
AZZ Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is -64.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About AZZ
AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AZZ (AZZ)
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.