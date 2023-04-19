BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Raises Dividend to GBX 16.60 Per Share

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BAE Systems Price Performance
BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,027 ($12.71) on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,031.50 ($12.76). The stock has a market cap of £31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,054.00, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 936.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 862.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16.
Insider Activity at BAE Systems
In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.38), for a total transaction of £217,368.40 ($268,987.01). 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
