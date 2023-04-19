Bailard Inc. Buys 17,487 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

