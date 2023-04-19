Bailard Inc. Buys 34,175 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,175 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XJH. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XJH opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

