Bailard Inc. Cuts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Paycom Software by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.38.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $305.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

