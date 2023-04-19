Bailard Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 801.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,622,000 after purchasing an additional 579,182 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,088,000 after buying an additional 233,151 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,695,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $190.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.73. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $197.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

