Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

