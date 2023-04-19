Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

CMCSA stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

