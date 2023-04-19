Bailard Inc. Sells 1,485 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

