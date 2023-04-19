Bailard Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Insider Activity

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $212.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.56.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

