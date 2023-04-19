Bailard Inc. Sells 520 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000.

DSI stock opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $85.79. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.05.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

