Bailard Inc. Takes Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,730,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 816.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 82,020 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth $528,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

