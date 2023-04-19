Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Up 3.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.44. 1,469,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,557,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.32.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Baker Hughes by 29.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 118,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $4,224,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 11.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Baker Hughes by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 78,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,375,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,685,000 after buying an additional 52,462 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

