Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.72

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.72 and traded as high as $19.90. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 191,360 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Banco de Chile Increases Dividend

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $563.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.37 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.3688 per share. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 5%. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.