Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.28

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 54068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $681.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 26.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.53%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

