Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,590,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,459 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $22,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.47%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.