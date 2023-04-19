Bank of America Raises Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $141.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.39% from the stock’s current price.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,750,605 shares in the company, valued at $139,260,627.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,298,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.