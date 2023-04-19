Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 173.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 279,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,063,000 after acquiring an additional 44,860 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,791,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 14.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,497,000 after acquiring an additional 891,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,744,000 after acquiring an additional 707,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

