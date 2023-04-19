Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

BK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

BK opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after purchasing an additional 647,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,941,000 after purchasing an additional 144,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,953,000 after purchasing an additional 122,471 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

