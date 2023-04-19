Barclays Raises EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target to GBX 36

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 29 ($0.36) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENQUF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EnQuest from GBX 38 ($0.47) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

EnQuest Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENQUF remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

