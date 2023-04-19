Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,518 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

