BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. cut its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in BCE were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BCE by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,861,000 after buying an additional 1,198,271 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,568,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,532,000 after buying an additional 112,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in BCE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,875,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,538,000 after buying an additional 79,322 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. 194,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.713 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 121.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

