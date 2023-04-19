Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 33,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,345. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

