Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.66

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.66 and traded as high as $16.81. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 136,214 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $444.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 31,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.