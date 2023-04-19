Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,800 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 945,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLPH traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,719. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.86. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

BLPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.