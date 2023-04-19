BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLU. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of BLU opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 126.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 648,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 43.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 241,327 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth $98,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 20.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 164,815 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

