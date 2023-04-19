BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.28

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 389027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.
BELLUS Health Trading Up 98.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
