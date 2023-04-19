Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Trading 0.4% Higher

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $503,734.98 and last traded at $497,900.00. 6,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $496,000.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467,726.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $459,860.57.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 6,595 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $2,000,131.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,191,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last three months.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

