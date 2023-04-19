Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHLB. StockNews.com cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,900 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $11,809,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

