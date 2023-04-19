Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Berry Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BRY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. 390,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,052. Berry has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $627.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.19.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.93 million. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRY shares. TheStreet downgraded Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Berry during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

