Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Up 18.9% in March

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 581,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHVN. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

Biohaven Price Performance

Biohaven Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 749,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91.

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

