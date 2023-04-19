Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $126.22 or 0.00432800 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and $149.74 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,164.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00116840 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00028506 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000589 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,369,275 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
