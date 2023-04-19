Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Cap of $32.79 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $32.79 million and approximately $708,390.51 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00143084 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00036406 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00042775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000178 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003413 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 101.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

