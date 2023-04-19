BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.33 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $594.04 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009438 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000225 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004484 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003574 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000063 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $10,640,682.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.