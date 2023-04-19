BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.33 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $594.04 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009438 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003809 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003656 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004484 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003574 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002576 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001112 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.