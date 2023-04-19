BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 293,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 103,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.1 %

BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 107,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $672.96 million, a P/E ratio of 168.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

