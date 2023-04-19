BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.22% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $19,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BJ traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

