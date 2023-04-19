BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded down $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.09. The stock had a trading volume of 181,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,486. The stock has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.09 and a 200-day moving average of $409.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

