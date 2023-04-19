Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter worth $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Black Hills by 63.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 37.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 3,758.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of BKH opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

