Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,767 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Black Hills worth $47,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Black Hills by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Black Hills by 3,758.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

