BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 14.4% in March

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $192,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,225. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $20.83.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

