BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Up 67.5% in March

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,100 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the March 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 16.47. 212,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,699. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 14.33 and a fifty-two week high of 19.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.87.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.