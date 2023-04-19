BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Up 67.5% in March

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,100 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the March 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 16.47. 212,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,699. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 14.33 and a fifty-two week high of 19.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.87.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

