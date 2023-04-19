BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $542.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $583.00 to $542.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 21.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $694.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $676.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.95.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,815. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

