BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.55

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.55 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 458755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,457.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

